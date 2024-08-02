



The Marbella based company focussed on Attitude Research and Management is recruiting for what could be a dream job for many, offering the chance to get paid to shop at the Zenia Boulevard.

Specifically, the job, which is listed on jobtoday.com, is for a Mystery Shopper to target predominantly fashion and food stores at the centre.

The role is part-time, between 10 and 20 hours, at a rate of 20 to 30 euro per hour, although for some the fact that you must be “expert” in Spanish might be sticking point.

The company also has openings for Mystery Shoppers in other areas, but if you don’t qualify you can always role play and pretend you’re shopping trip is for quality assurance purposes, but if you do, please keep in mind that it is you that foots the bill!