



The Los Verdes–Compromís group have denounced the state of abandonment of the ILO ILO park in Torrevieja in the Los Balcones urbanisation and have asked the council to act with a shock plan in this public park, to carry out the removal of garbage and weeds, in addition to clarifying the current thick vegetation barrier to facilitate access for neighbours.

“This is a park that borders the protected area of the Salinas de Torrevieja and should have regular cleaning to prevent situations like the one reported here from occurring.” According to Los Verdes, “the PP governments have not stopped boasting in recent years about this space, which is in a deplorable state, given that almost all of the palm trees that populated it have disappeared. And it has a state of the hedges on which they were located without any type of trees or vegetation, which blurs the image of the park and leaves a good part of it without shade areas.”

As the former mayor of Los Verdes, José Manuel Dolón, has denounced, “only two of the thirty-one original palm trees that populated this public park of Los Balcones remain for decades, which for many years were pruned and arranged by the residents of the area due to the negligence of the municipal authorities, but during the first years of the last decade of the last century were affected by the plague of the red weevil that almost exterminated them.

“The project for the ILO ILO park works was made public by the former PP mayor Hernández Mateo at the end of his last municipal mandate and the works were awarded by the current mayor Eduardo Dolón with an offer that in 2011 was qualified by municipal technicians as a reckless loss of 293,000 euro when its technical valuation was 420,000 euro,” recalled the former mayor of Los Verdes.

Likewise, he clarified that “the works were inaugurated in 2012, at which time the mayor assured that they were completely finished and in order, but on the contrary, two and a half years later the city council invested another 83,000 euro in improvement works with which he terminated the project.”

For the former mayor, “as is usual in the management of the PP in the Torrevieja City Council, after investments comes abandonment and good proof of this is the state of decay that this public park in the Los Balcones urbanisation suffers without the slightest attention is paid to it. At most, the council is limited to cleaning the paved part of it, the playground, the pet area and the three pine forest areas, leaving the rest full of mimosas and other bushes, as well as dirt and garbage that the municipal cleaning services and parks and gardens do not clean or remove.”

José Manuel Dolón has regretted that “the parks and gardens in the urbanisations and on the outskirts of Torrevieja, with rare exceptions, do not have the attention and care they require” and has reminded the current mayor, Eduardo Dolón, that “the neighbours of these areas of the municipality have the right to enjoy these public facilities under the same conditions as the residents of the city centre.”

“If we take into account the proportions and amounts of the new garbage collection and street cleaning contracts, we do not understand how we have so many recreation areas in this situation of abandonment given that public services could be provided sufficiently, efficiently and without any type of restriction to put an end to the decline of so many green areas in the municipality,” the former mayor concluded.