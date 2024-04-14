



The work will force ten thousand vehicles to make a 2-kilometer detour daily starting April 16

The Generalitat rules out the faster alternative of creating a provisional parallel road.

Drivers who want to use the CV-95 to cover their routes between the interior of Vega Baja and Torrevieja – Orihuela Costa will be required to make a two-kilometre detour through the residential area of ​​San Miguel de Salinas to save the reconstruction works of the bridge on that road in Lo Quiles. The road closure is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 16, and the closure is expected to last for six months.

The announcement was made by the San Miguel council on Friday in a 40-word statement, attaching the map with the alternative route, although with no explanation. The message with “sorry for the inconvenience.”

The alternative route – in the Orihuela-Torrevieja direction – runs from the roundabout with the SUS-A on the CV-95 along Avda Solozabal, the main avenue of the residential area under construction, to connect with the western ring road linking again with the CV-95.

The Council and the contractor both ruled out the Neighbourhood Association’s proposal to configure an alternative path parallel to the bridge itself, much faster and shorter, but which required some provisional work. The neighbourhood group had also requested that consideration be given to removing the AP-7 toll for workers.

This road supports an average daily traffic of 10,000 vehicles. The bridge works have been declared urgent because the pillars that support the road deck have sunk into the ground, a defect that can be seen with the naked eye.

The works have been budgeted at 2.7 million and have been awarded through the emergency procedure to Pavasal. The investment has been provided by the regional administration after the Neighbourhood Association documented the deterioration of the bridge, its walls and its foundations, due to the effect of the current of the water along the boulevard.

Image. The Bridge that is being rebuilt on CV-95 at Lo Quiles.