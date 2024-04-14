The dates have changed persistently over recent years, as has the venue more recently, but if you want to know the answer to the burning question, when is Torrevieja May Fair this year? Then the answer is from 9 to 12 May 2024.
The location of Torrevieja May Fair will once again be the Railway Station Park, El parque de la Estación, the same as last year, due to the ongoing work in the harbour area in the town.
The choice of the Station Park was criticised last year by countless people, and by some of the opposition to the government team, however the local executive justified the choice of this location in the refusal of the dance groups to have to partially cover the travel expenses out of their own pockets to the other available option, the Antonio Soria park, used for similar and much larger events throughout the year.
The other problem with the Antonio Soria Park, according to the Council, was that it required a series of expensive light installations for groups that have little income, a similar problem quoted by the fun fair move, although that was resolved, without any problems since, and, similarly, none of the other events, large or small, have experienced the same issues.
However, the Station Park will host the May Fair for the second year from the 9th and 12th of May, with a contract put to tended with a base bidding budget without taxes of 48,766.55 euro, which includes the installation of an electrical supply!
The number of booths planned for this edition corresponds to the same ones that were installed last year, just 7 as opposed to 20 or so in the traditional event, and as a result of the considerable downsizing of the traditional event, the town hall took the decision to resolve the problem by renaming the event a ‘Tribute to the May Fair’.
