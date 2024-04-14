



Residents of Guardamar del Segura have started a campaign to gather signatures demanding the return of the municipal transport service from the town to the Torrevieja University Hospital , which the City Council withdrew on April 1 .

A spokesman said that the group does not rule out demonstrations to demand the reintroduction of the service that in practice functioned as a free line for direct trips to the hospital for patients and families and that was carried out by the Red Cross.

The opposition Partido Popular in the Council has expressed its “total support” for the petition promoted by a group of citizens who regularly use the transport. Several councillors from the municipal group explain that it was the acting Government of Ximo Puig that denied the service when the City Council asked if it could be put out to tender.

In this regard, they say that “simply with a change in the description of the activity, Mayor Sáez could reactivate it . ” And they maintain that it is “just a question of political will.” The PP say that that Sáez only wants to “save” the 37,000 euros, the annual cost of the service that they claim had 4,500 annual users.