



Officers from the National Police arrested a 30-year-old Spanish man who fled with a stolen vehicle, put road traffic at serious risk, damaged other cars and seriously resisted arrest.

The police officers belonging to the Citizen Security Brigade of the Elche police station, while patrolling the streets of the Palmerales neighbourhood, detected a vehicle that was traveling quickly and recklessly.

The officers attempted to detain the man having discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. The driver began to flee, leaving said neighbourhood and through the La Hoya area at high speed.

While the agents followed him with the marked vehicle, the pursued person endangered several drivers he passed by, ignoring the police instructions to stop the vehicle, as well as to the traffic regulation signs, reaching the point of invading the opposite lane of the road on several occasions.

During the irresponsible escape, the alleged perpetrator collided with several parked cars and with one of the police vehicles that was trying to catch up with him.

Two more teams joined the chase, managing to catch up with him and stop his advance in the town of San Fulgencio, where he resisted arrest.

In the first visual inspection carried out by the agents at the scene, they observed that the vehicle belonged to a person who lived in the town of Guardamar del Segura and who had not yet realised the theft.

The driver, with up to 10 prior records, was placed at the disposal of the acting Investigative Courts of Elche.