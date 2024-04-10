



One of the most famous spectacles in the world, Cirque du Soleil, returns to Alicante this summer, with their Alegría show which will be on from July 16 to September 1, in the company’s iconic “Big Top” that will be installed, as in 2022, in Playa de San Juan.

Alicante will be one of the five Spanish cities hosting the Cirque du Soleil, along with Barcelona (where the show is currently playing), Malaga, Seville and Madrid.

The schedule has been extended in Alicante by almost a month, which the Mayor, Luis Barcala, highlights as being due to the popularity and the quality of the show, and the capacity, which will reach almost 2,500 seats in each session, and he has guaranteed that “Alicante’s commitment to the Circo del Sol will be maintained”, in line with the agreement that was signed in 2022 between the City Council and the Canadian company to host its shows every two years, which established the transfer of a 19,000 square metre plot in Playa de San Juan.

Cristina Moreno, from Cirque du Soleil, points out that this is the fifth production of the circus company that will come to Alicante, being “the most iconic and internationally recognised show” of the “Circo del Sol”. Premiered in 2019, it is a reimagined version of the 1994 production that maintains the essence of the original creation for longtime fans, but adds certain elements to reach a new audience. “Alicante is a visit that we cannot skip when we come to Spain,” stressed the representative of the circus company, recalling that with Luzia a record was broken in ticket sales, with more than 110,000 and where at least 70% of visitors were from outside the city of Alicante.