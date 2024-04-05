Before we get to Friday’s Spanish news, we have a reminder that Monday 8 April is a local holiday in various location
, including Torrevieja.
The headlines are seven arrested in three-million-euro SIM card scam investigation, up to 8 weeks off work to care for children, and important changes this year for importing goods from outside the EU.
Plus, Industrial production in Spain and retail sales in the Eurozone will dominate the markets news.
Spanish News Headlines
The Guardia Civil has arrested seven alleged cybercriminals
in Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia and Zamora who are believed to have defrauded victims throughout the country of a total of 3,381,000 euro using the technique known as SIM swapping.
Residents in Malaga, the leaders of this hacker group had a huge base of operations in Venezuela, with up to 74 members who have been identified by investigators.
The reconciliation of work and family life is the order of the day and little by little measures are being taken that make it easier for parents to have more time to spend with their children.
The latest step to achieve this is in the new parental leave, detailed in Article 48 bis of the Workers’ Statute, which gives the possibility to all employees who have children under 8 years of age to request up to 8 weeks per year off work for childcare
. The downside is, you don’t get paid, but the upside is you get quality time to spend with your child.
The new European Product Safety Regulation, which affects importers and manufacturers
will be mandatory for all Member States as of December 13, 2024. It seeks the objective of guaranteeing the health and safety of consumers when purchasing any type of item and the entry of dangerous products into European territory is limited, in addition to preparing the ground – still to be developed – for the Digital Product Passport, an element that will serve to investigate their traceability.
The experts consulted point out that this regulation will affect those online or physical businesses that buy products in third countries (those outside the EU), and especially where the price is very cheap, and they obtain large margins by selling them in Europe.
To read these articles in full, visit
Business, Markets and Statistics
In the financial and markets world, this short week will end with the reading of factory orders in Germany, industrial production in France and Spain, and retail sales in the Eurozone.
Similarly, in the USA, the week will end with a monthly employment report that is expected to show strong hiring momentum and a drop in the unemployment rate.
In the UK, statistics news will be led by the Halifax House Price Index and UK construction PMI, and we will also have the FAO food price index.
Another reminder for the UK is that tomorrow, Saturday 6 April, the new UK financial year begins.
Things to Do
For runners, this weekend, Saturday 6 April, Crevillente is hosting a 6k race, and next week, the Dama de Guardamar half marathon, which takes the form of both a 10k and 21k variant, and will take place in Guardamar del Segura on 14 April 2024.
Looking ahead, on 26 April there is a film music tribute concert taking place in the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, specifically a tribute to the music of Morricone, Williams, and Zimmer, three of the greatest film score composers of modern times, arguably.
The Film Symphony Orchestra will also perform in Torrevieja on 26 May, offering music from the likes of Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Mulan.
Next weekend, in the El Raso area of Guardamar del Segura on 11 to 14 April you can celebrate with the Neighbourhood Party, including a Tapas Trail, and a dog show.
Fans of the music of Queen might want to take a trip down to Cartagena on 20 April, where the concert, Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen, A Kind of Magic, will be taking place.
Sticking with big-name music, James Blunt is back in Alicante on 19 July, as is Tom Jones on 25. Other popular groups coming to Spain in the near future include AC/DC, Depeche Mode, and Simple Minds.
Aircraft fans can look forward to the Patrulla Aguila aerobatic team performing locally in the San Javier Airshow, taking place from 3rd-5th May – Festival Aéreo San Javier – over the playas de Santiago de la Ribera, San Javier, Murcia. They are also at the DIFAS 2024, taking place in Oviedo on 1 June, and on 15th June, the 50º Aniversario del ALA 14, in Albacete, where a competition is open to design a Eurofighter livery.
For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper
every Monday, and This is Torrevieja
for Torrevieja events.
Traffic and Travel
Spring is the period of the year of climatic transition where important fluctuations in atmospheric precipitation occur, these being varied, very intense and sudden. Therefore, its meteorology can present winter characteristics or, on the contrary, announce summer.
All these sudden changes in weather conditions negatively influence driving and road travel. Therefore, if a road trip is made, we will always take into account the 2 basic rules for driving: PREVENTION and PRUDENCE, which will allow us to make the trip at this time of year in the best road safety conditions.
In this early stage of spring we still have snowy conditions present in some mountainous areas, and so the possibility of needing snow chains is still very much apparent. Always check the road conditions before you set off.
The I Challenge de Alicante
cycling race will take place this weekend taking to the roads of the Vega Baja, a competition organised by the Benferri Cycling Club, which will result in roads being temporarily closed to allow the safe passage of the cyclists.
Saturday 6 April 2024
The test will open on Saturday morning, with the reception and presentation of teams, sponsors and authorities between eight and nine in the morning.
After collecting the numbers, the start will take place at 10:00 a.m., with the first stage with a circular route that starts and ends at the San Fulgencio sports centre, passing through Ciudad Quesada in three laps of 20 kilometres each.
In the afternoon, the second stage is characterised by a time trial in Benferri, 8 kilometres on a mainly flat route, classic in this town, which includes the climb to Alto del Pino and its subsequent descent.
Sunday 7 April 2024
On Sunday, the final and decisive stage is a demanding route that starts from Benferri, crossing La Matanza, Orihuela, Hurchillo, and several key points before returning to Benferri.
The route, with a total of 84 kilometres, will depart from Benferri, La Matanza, Orihuela, Hurchillo, Pantano de La Pedrera, Torremendo, descent through the Cuesta del Perro, San Miguel de Salinas through the centre of the town, climb to the Rebate, descent through ‘los pirones’, Torremendo, La Pedrera Reservoir, Fuente Don Juan, Hurchillo, Orihuela, La Matanza and Benferri.
For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit
