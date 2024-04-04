



Divertilandia, Women on stage, April Fair and Dance Day

Located just 20 minutes away from the centre of Torrevieja, the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre on the Orihuela Costa, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, dedicates its April programming to bees and the important work they do for the environment. Bees are the main pollinating agents in the world and without this process there would be no agriculture or food and, therefore, living beings would have no way to survive. “That is why at Zenia Boulevard we want to raise awareness among adults and children of the need to protect this insect in danger of extinction by launching different awareness actions such as children’s workshops, exhibitions, promotions and campaigns on social networks with related topics on how to protect bees and thus take care of the environment. All of this in collaboration with the Alicante Ecocolmena association, which is responsible for restoring and creating favourable habitats for bees and wild pollinators, strengthening biodiversity,” says Cristina Ros, Director of the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre. Among the concrete actions that the shopping centre will launch within the framework of this initiative is the storyteller “Zimbo, Peludo y la bee Zumbona”. The Zenia Boulevard mascots will meet a bee who will teach the boys and girls who come to the shopping centre on Sunday the 7th at 6:00 p.m. about the vital role they play on planet earth. As part of this celebration, the little ones will be given a new story, with the aim of raising awareness about the crucial importance of bees in the ecosystem. On Saturday the 13th at 5:00 p.m. the Workshop “Plant your rosemary pot” will take place in which the children will paint a small pot and plant rosemary branches. A week later, on Saturday the 20th at 5:00 p.m., the hobby workshop on the importance of bees will be held in which children will learn by playing, colouring and painting. In this new promotion, all prizes have a positive impact on bees. From growing kits with lavender or rosemary seeds to attract these insects to natural cosmetics made with propolis, each prize contributes to your well-being. In addition, for each participation in the promotion, Zenia Boulevard will donate €0.50 to the Ecocolmena association.The Zenia Boulevard activities program during the month of April is complemented by the celebration of different activities related to music and dance, women, and the little ones of the house. On Saturday, April 6, at 7:00 p.m., a musical will take place starring the friends Gominola, Nube, Piruleta and Caramelo who share their home in “Divertilandia”, a world full of fun, colour, fantasy, and music. This place is designed so that families can enjoy unforgettable moments together. On Saturday, April 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all those who visit Zenia Boulevard will be able to learn about the work of different associations in the area led by women: Pink Ladies Association, Mamá Elefanta, APANEE, ASOS Ucrania, Lazos de Crianza, and Donaciones Torrevieja. Throughout the event you will be able to learn about their incredible work and attend different performances by Energizer Dance, Music Harmony, Dance Like, and Musik Home. On Saturday, April 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a flamenco dancer show will transport visitors to the vibrant and colourful atmosphere of the Feria de Abril. After enjoying the dance, the program will continue at night with a flamenco concert. On Saturday, April 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the occasion of International Dance Day, there will be performances by prominent dance schools in an event full of talent and emotion.Zenia Boulevard, opened in 2012, is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante, registering an increase in traffic of 8.6% in 2023 with 15 million visitors. Located in Orihuela Costa, in a strategic position in the surroundings of Orihuela, it has more than 150 commercial premises. In March of this year, the renovation of the shopping centre facilities is scheduled to be completed to improve the facades, the pavement, the rest areas, the green areas and the restaurant areas, as well as the children’s leisure areas, and in the that 18 million euro have been invested.