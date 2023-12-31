



The municipalities of Alicante, Torrevieja and Orihuela are in the Top 3 for sales in the province’s real estate market during the third quarter of 2023. This is reflected in the quarterly statistics published by the Ministry of Mobility, Transport and Urban Agenda, which takes data from property registrars.

In total, the Alicante province has processed a total of 12,597 home sales between July and September of this year, which is 10.5 % less than in the same period in 2022. Of that figure, 4,602 homes sold (36.5% of the total) were in these three locations. If we then add the other three Alicante cities that have sold the most properties in the last full quarter of 2023 – Elche, Benidorm and Santa Pola -, the number of homes sold has been 6,426 in total, more than half of those sold throughout the entire province.

Alicante

In 2023, up to the third quarter, the real estate market for the Alicante capital is slightly down compared to the previous year, there are 5,058 sales as opposed to 5,835 in 2022, 13.7% less .

Torrevieja

La Vega Baja is the Alicante region with the most home sales and Torrevieja is in first place, followed by Orihuela. This year, 5,532 homes have been sold whereas in 2022 there were 5,891 (6% less in 2023 ). In this case, the salt city is the second city that is selling the most new constructions: a total of 516, of which 210 were in the last quarter.

Orihuela

The southernmost region of the province concentrates real estate transactions and Orihuela is the third city that sells the most. So far, there have been 3,641 sales compared to 3,978 in 2022 ( 8.5% less). Oriolano is the municipality that has sold the most new homes in the last quarter (296 properties) with the total for the year so far 2023 of 552 new sales.

Elche

The city of Elche has sold 873 homes in the last quarter and 2,631 so far this year, 2.7% less than in the same period of 2022, when it sold 2,704.

Benidorm

The city of Benidorm has reached 1,719 real estate transactions in the first nine months of 2023 -1,704 in 2022-, therefore it is the only one of the top six towns in the province in home sales that grows compared to last year, although only 0.87 %. The new properties sold in Benidorm have so far been 200, most in the last quarter (120 sales).

Santa Pola

The fishing village has made 1,447 sales so far in 2023, 19.52% less than the 1,798 in the same period of 2022.

More sales of new construction in other municipalities

Pilar de la Horadada has made 241 new sales, the fourth highest number in the province after Orihuela, Torrevieja and Elche. El Campello and Dénia have each sold 193 this year, more than Santa Pola and Alicante. Xàbia has sold 171 new works. Likewise, Mutxamel has sold 125, of which 113 are from the last quarter.