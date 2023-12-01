



If you haven’t already bought your tickets for a great night of hilarity and fun at the Teatro Capitol Rojales on December 13th and 14th at 7.30pm and Friday 15th at 5pm then you are still in time to get them from the following outlets. Tickets are priced at only €10 for adults and €5 for children under 12 and donations will be given to various local charities including AFA Alzheimer/Dementia Torrevieja.

Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, The Post Box, Dona Pepa, The Post Box, Entre Naranjos, Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos, The Card Place, Punta Prima, Treasure Chest, Quesada, The Post Shop, Villamartin, Oasis, San Luis or email rojalespanto@yahoo.com

SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN CHRISTMAS ELVES is this year’s Pantomime being performed by Rojales Pantomime Group, the only theatre group that performs the very traditional British Pantomime for all the family to enjoy. The cast and crew have all given their time freely rehearsing every week to make sure you all have a night of fun and frivolity to remember that only a pantomime can provide. Don’t miss out on this once a year family entertainment, get your tickets now before it’s too late.

WE WISH YOU ALL A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS…………OH YES WE DO!!!