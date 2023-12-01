



The traditional Mercat de Nadal (Christmas Fair) in Altea, which is usually held in the long weekend of December on the square in front of the Town Hall, will change its location and date this year, so it won’t coincide with other Christmas activities in the village. This year you will find the Art and Craft stalls in the Plaza del Convento on the 15th, 16th and 17th of December.

About thirty artisans are expected, carefully selected by Amata. It is the fourth time that this carft association organizes the fair, which is well known in the region for being a place where you can buy (or order!) your Christmas presents with the guarantee that you have something original and handmade by the same person you bought it from.

Each one will offer something different, from useful or decorative objects in ceramic, papier-mâché, glass or wood, to hand-painted silk scarves, accessories and jewelry in different materials, soy candles, soaps and natural cosmetics and much more. There will be wool felt slippers, beautiful lamps made from pumpkins, wooden clocks with resin, soft toys, painted stones and stoneware castles. In addition, you can buy traditional products such as fig bread, jams, pastries, cakes and nougat. And if you don’t find what you are looking for, there still is time for one of the artisans to make it especially for you.

Children can participate in several workshops to make their own piece of art and take it home. They can also have fun with the soap bubble shows, a Christmas photocall and board games, and there will be a mailbox for their letters to the Three Kings.

This year Amata exists 25 years and to celebrate its anniversary it is organizing a competition of unique pieces: many of the participants will exhibit a special piece at their stall and you can vote for the one that you think is the most beautiful or the most original.

The fair will be set up in the Plaza del Convento and opens on Friday, 15 December, from 6 to 9 pm, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December from 11 am to 9 pm, without closing at midday. You will find the programme and photos from last year’s fair at https://www.puebloartesano.es/altea.

Don’t miss out on special, handmade presents this Christmas!