



The Council will begin the calculation of a fair price that will enable the expropriation of the land.

As the reopening of the closed stretch of coastal promenade between Cabo Roig and Aguamarina continues to follow a very tortuous path, the Orihuela council has submitted a new proposal to the plenary session.

In September, the project for the reopening of this walkway was given the green light. After passing the public exhibition process, and with the deadline expired, the appeals presented by the residents of the residential complex will be rejected.

The Council has finalised its offer, but the residents willingness to sit down and negotiate the expropriation of this part of their land was not forthcoming, hence, the Council, with this step, which will almost certainly go ahead, will now open the door for a third party to determine the just price that the municipal budget should pay to acquire this land, the lack of which, until today, forces holidaymakers, walkers and residents to make a detour of almost two kilometres to get to La Caleta beach.

In September, the council agreed not to declare the urgent occupation of the land, which would have allowed it to immediately intervene. This was done as a gesture of goodwill so as to reach an agreement with the residents.

But the neighbourhood opposition continues to be frontal, which will mean that the process to determine a fair price will be delayed and could continue to be so until the sentence becomes final and there are no more courts to which to appeal.

This pedestrian path, which connects Aguamarina with La Caleta, has remained closed since 2021, when a court ruling forced the City Council to close it, once again becoming private pathway for the residents of the Bellavista residential area.

It was the same owners who complained against the decision that the Council had made in 2015 to demolish the wall built 20 years earlier. At that time the court ruled in favour of the owners, arguing that, if the council wanted to make public use of this section of pathway, it had to be done through the expropriation of the land.