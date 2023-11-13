



The Valencia regional Ministry of Justice has approved the order that regulates the schedules of public shows, recreational activities, sociocultural activities and public establishments for the year 2024.

The Minister of Justice and the Interior, Elisa Núñez, has highlighted the importance of “there being reasonable regulation of activities dedicated to leisure, since they are part of an economic sector that employs many people, so that they are compatible with the due “respect for the right to rest of the residents of the premises where these activities and shows take place.”

Elisa Núñez has asked the local councils for “maximum rigor and collaboration within the framework of their powers”, because they also “play a very important role, especially in the issue of terraces and those shows that are held on public roads”.

The responsibility for determining the terrace hours will be the responsibility of the respective town councils. In this sense, terraces on public roads authorised for establishments will have a maximum schedule delimited by the official opening and closing hours of the premises on which they depend.

Furthermore, according to the regulations, on an exceptional basis, the town councils may, for their entire municipal area or for specific areas, authorise the extension by one hour plus the general hours established in this order when due to the peculiarities of the towns, local or patron festivals, tourist influx, soundproofing conditions and control of noise pollution, or duration of the shows, as considered.

This extension may be considered, especially, the eve of the big days of the festivities of San José (Fallas), San Juan and La Magdalena given the sociocultural significance of these celebrations. In this sense, interested organisations and entities must request an extension of hours for these days, with the Council having the power to grant it.

The hours of establishments located in the public maritime-terrestrial domain, including those located in the port area, whose activities are hotels and restaurants, may have an opening and closing time set between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., as long as when the local Council so deems it by express declaration. This resolution must be communicated to the Ministry.

The time of celebration of bus al carrer will be the one determined in the authorisation resolution.

Opening and closing hours of establishments

The schedules according to type of shows and establishments are as follows:

– Opening: 10:00 a.m. and closing after the end of the last session, which will begin at 01:05 a.m. at the latest: film shows, theatres, amphitheatres, auditoriums, multifunctional halls, circus shows, performing arts halls, concert halls.

– Opening at 12:00 and closing at 3:30: theatre cafes, concert cafes, singer cafes, pubs and karaoke bars, exhibition establishments with erotic content.

– Opening 08:00 a.m. and closing 01:00 a.m.: Type A amusement arcades

– Opening 09:00 a.m. and closing 01:00 a.m.: bullfighting shows, conference rooms, museums and exhibition halls, grocery stores, skating rinks, amusement parks, theme parks, strategy game establishments with simulated weapons, blunt escape, sociocultural rooms.

– Opening 09:00 a.m. and closing 24:00 a.m.: water parks, play centres

– Opening 10:00 a.m. and closing 24:00 a.m.: bullfighting schools, cyber lounges and similar.

– Opening 10:00 a.m. and closing 01:00 a.m.: recreational activities (bowling and billiards)

– Opening 06:30 a.m. and closing 01:00 a.m.: sports halls, sports fields and stadiums, sports pools, recreational or multipurpose pools. As an exception to this general schedule, gyms open to the public, when the proper soundproofing of their premises is proven in accordance with the sector regulations in force, may open at 6:00 a.m.

– Opening at 5:00 p.m. and closing at 7:30 a.m.: Party halls, discos and dance halls.

– Opening 06:00 a.m. and closing 01:30 a.m.: cyber cafe, restaurants, coffee cafe, bar, cafeterias

– Opening 08:00 a.m. and closing 03:00 a.m.: restaurants, cafes, bars and cafeterias that could be located in establishments considered as convenience stores in accordance with the regulation currently in force.

– Opening at 10:00 a.m. and closing at 3:30 a.m.: banquet halls.

– Opening 09:00 a.m. and closing: 10:00 p.m.: zoos, aquariums, safari-parks

– Opening 09:00 a.m. and closing 02:30 a.m.: multipurpose rooms.

– Opening 12:00 a.m. and closing 02:30 a.m.: lounges.

Shows, public establishments and recreational and sociocultural activities, included in the scope of application of this order, may extend their closing hours by sixty minutes on the following dates:

– January 5, Twelfth Night.

– October 8, the eve of Valencian Community Day, October 9.

– December 24, Christmas Eve.

– October 31, the day before November 1.

The gaming rooms, specifically dedicated to the exploitation of type B or recreational machines with prizes, will have hours between 10:00 and 03:00 the following day. However, on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays and the eve of holidays, as well as during the months of July, August and September, closing hours may be extended until 04:00.

The order also regulates other issues such as how early establishments must be open before public shows begin.