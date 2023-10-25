



The Valencian Commerce Observatory has approved the eleven days on which commercial establishments will be allowed to open on Sundays and holidays in 2024, as established by the regional law.

At the meeting held this Tuesday, the Observatory unanimously agreed to propose to the Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, to which it is attached, the following 11 Sundays and public holidays for commercial opening for next year:

Sunday 7 January 2024,

Friday 29 March,

Sunday 31 March,

Monday 24 June,

Sunday 7 July,

Saturday 12 October,

Sunday 1 December,

Friday 6 December,

Sunday 15 December,

Sunday 22 December,

Sunday 29 December.

The Commerce Observatory is a collegiate, consultative and advisory body on commercial activity, chaired by the general director of Commerce, Crafts and Consumption, Maribel Sáez, which held its 54th session this Tuesday since its founding session, which took place on April 5, 2001.

Among its functions are those of proposing, without binding force, the 11 Sundays and holidays whose opening is authorised annually by the Department. It is also the body in charge of receiving information on regulatory projects, declarations of areas of high tourist influx and those projects that the Ministry deems to be of interest.

The Valencian Commerce Observatory is made up of representatives of the different entities and business organisations in the retail commercial distribution sector, including those of SMEs; the official chambers of commerce, industry and navigation, the workers of the previous companies; organisations that act in defence of consumers; other agents representing the commercial sector, municipal entities, and representatives of different bodies of the Generalitat.