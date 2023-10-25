



The press release headlines an investment of 3 million euros for the coast, the city centre and the pedanias but in effect the council is simply asking the Provincial government to include 3 projects in the Infrastructure Investment and Financing Plan (2024-2027).

The projects in question are: “Asphalting Orihuela Costa roads” “Asphalting roads in the city centre and districts”, and “Construction of a multipurpose centre in the village of La Matanza, a pedania with less than 1000 residents.

In effect the Orihuela Costa is getting nothing more than what it is legally entitled to. The roads in the coastal region are in an appalling state and the council has a legal obligation to ensure they are safe.

The councillor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde, did say that the priority is the coast, with the work expected to be carried out in 2024, but how often have we heard that before.

In his speech the councillor promised a total investment of 885,845 euros, of which the Provincial Council would pay 398,630 euros and the Orihuela Council 487,214 euros. Meanwhile, the amount promised to carry out road repairs in the centre and pedanias is 200,000 euros more, a total of 1,083,225 euros.

Finally, the “Construction of the multipurpose centre in the neighbourhood of Las Siete Casas de La Matanza” will have a budget of 749,999 euros.

In expressing his gratitude that the coast is finally receiving funding, the councillor for the coast Manuel Mestre said that “we are aware of the deficiencies on the coast, and we are gradually solving the problems.” He added that “despite budgetary restrictions, we are facing an important milestone in how the problems of the coast are being resolved, with this investment and other actions.”

Mestre failed to touch, however, on how a village with less than 1000 residents can be prioritised, getting a multipurpose centre costing 750k before Orihuela Costa which, with it’s population of 30,000, has suffered for many years from a lack of basic public services.

He did though, highlight “the patience of residents, adding that he was optimistic for the future, “optimism that I hope can soon be reflected in budgets, which is where the promises can truly be executed.”