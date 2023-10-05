



The APHA hoteliers’ association has projected a positive period for their sector, with early bookings around the holidays already looking favourable, before the last-minute rush.

The week sees two holidays in the area, as both the Valencia regional holiday and National Day of Spain are celebrated, this year nudging weekends, thus creating a long weekend, a bridge, for some.

The first of the bridges, from October 6 to 9, around Valencian Community Day, already presented an initial forecast of an occupancy rate of 89% for the city of Alicante and 85% for the province as a whole.

In the next case, that of Puente del Pilar (from October 11 to 15), the capital of Alicante is expected to reach 86%, while the province as a whole would be at 79%.

The last-minute reservations, and those who arrive without booking, increasingly numerous, will determine the final results for both bridges.