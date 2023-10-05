



The legal services of the El defensor del paciente association and the insurer of the Torrevieja Salud hospital, Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance, have agreed that the hospital centre will compensate a patient with 450,000 euro for amputating her arm as a result of malpractice after a medical intervention.

The group has detailed that the patient went to the Torrevieja Hospital on January 21, 2021. after suffering a trauma to the left shoulder which showed a dislocation of the left proximal humerus with severe displacement of the joint fragment and involvement of the tuberosities.

Afterwards, left shoulder arthroplasty was scheduled for January 26 and, during the procedure, a macroscopic vessel that was bleeding was evident, which the surgeons assumed was compatible with a vein and not an artery and performed haemostasis.

After the intervention, the woman suffered arterial ischemia that evolved into venous thrombosis of the deep and superficial system, and which was not treated until more than 48 hours later, making amputation of the left limb inevitable.

Thus, the legal services of El defensor del paciente filed a claim against the Department of Health of the Valencian Community, issuing a technical report from the Health Services Inspection, as well as an expert report by a specialist, which concluded the malpractice in the treatment of the post-surgery complication of arterial ischemia and venous thrombosis.

Finally, within the administrative procedure, an agreement has been reached with the insurance company of the Torrevieja Hospital, Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance, by which the affected party has been compensated with 450,000 euro.