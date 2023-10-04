



San Fulgencio Town Council is introducing mobile radar cameras in an effort to improve road safety in the municipality.

The Local Police have acquired a ‘Velolaser’ type speed camera to carry out their traffic control work in the municipality and monitor the maximum speed of vehicles on the streets. The Mayor and Councillor for Safety, José María Ballester, said that this initiative “will allow us to carry out a more exhaustive surveillance of traffic and reduce the risk of accidents”.

Chief inspector Cristóbal Rodríguez, said that the main advantage of this ‘Veloláser’ equipment is that it is “a very versatile device, as it can be installed on a motorbike, in a patrol car, or on a tripod at street level, which facilitates its regular use by officers for speed control in different parts of the town, both in the town centre and in the urbanisation”.

The use of these devices is a response to the requests residents “who have observed infractions where vehicles exceeded the maximum speed limit,” said Rodríguez. Local police officers have received the necessary training over the last few days to start using them very soon, which, according to the mayor, “will make San Fulgencio a safer town in terms of road safety”.