



The Patron Saint Festivities in Los Montesinos 2023 opened the Vega Baja town Fiesta in an event that attracted thousands of people.

Streets are decorated for those participating in the IX Street Decoration Contest, with Calle El Sol · Barbie, Jasmine Street, Valencian Country Street, and Pro Segregation Street (The Penumbras), the latter winning gold.

A beautiful coronation ceremony took place in the evening for the new Queens and Ladies of the festivities in the Plaza Sagrado Corazón, followed by the musical show by the tribute group “Pink Floyd”.

On October 1 hundreds of people gathered in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to experience the Charangazo montesinero, with a live performance by a pop-rock group.

“What a start to the holidays. Thank you very much for your involvement,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.