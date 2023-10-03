



A true actor never breaks character….unless there’s a spider on the stage! (Anon)

Mick Downes first got involved with the Adapt Theatre Group a couple of years ago when he was enticed by good friend and ATG member Sue Airey to try his skills treading the boards.

Back in the sixties and seventies Mick played the drums and sang in a dance band, so the idea of performing again was like a magnet. After appearing in the ATG version of Peter Pan as a “non-speaking” crocodile Mick was hooked and last year after a last-minute change of cast, he stepped in as the panto dame Mrs.Scrubb in Pinocchio.

After the initial shock, Mick took to the role so well that he is repeating this year as Ali Baba’s love-lorn slave “girl” Morgiana. Falsetto voice and false boobs at the ready, anything can happen!!

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or visit our website: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com