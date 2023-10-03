



CF Sporting Albatera gained a 1-0 away win against UDF Sax in the Second Regional FFCV – Group 8 at the Municipal El Barxell, Petrer, with Toni Penalva netting the decisive goal.

Sporting sit in second place in the table, on 10 points: “It is our third victory and fourth consecutive game without losing for an Albatera Sporting.

“Our team played a very serious match throughout against a rival in UDF Sax, from the top of the classification, which had three consecutive victories.

“It was a very serious game for Leandro’s team, who knew how to have their moment to take the points for Albatera in a strategic play,” said a club spokesperson.

Racing San Miguel defeated Unión Deportiva La Coca – Aspense 3-0 away in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional with goals from Peke, Diego and Dimi.

“Our team gave everything, they dominated and knew how to compete, when the game could get uphill. We grow in results and winning character. Great job,” said a club spokesperson.

UDF Sax sit in fourth place on 9 points, with CD Cox fifth on 7 points, CF Rafal sixth, 7 points; Aspe UD A seventh, 7 points, and Racing San Miguel, eighth, 6 points.