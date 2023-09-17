



San Miguel has given the green light to the construction of a new covered municipal auditorium in Plaza Jaime I, the first phase of the creation of a cultural centre that will replace the current House of Culture, and which will also include a municipal library.

The work on the auditorium will cost around one and a half million euros, of which 70% will be subsidised by the Alicante Provincial Council, which is responsible for contracting and executing the work.

The proposal was approved at last Thursdays plenary session with the votes of the municipal council, PSOE (6) although all other parties abstained; PP (4), Vox (2) and EU (1).

Mayor, Juan de Dios Fresneda, said, “We have taken an important step to promote the cultural and artistic growth of San Miguel. The new facilities will provide extra motivation for the residents to become more involved in the social life of the town. We are fond of the Casa de Culture, but it is time to replace it with a more functional space.”