



Work is now underway on a the Orihuela Costa’s first funeral parlour that is being built in La Zenia, with an anticipated completion date of early next year.

The Funeral Director Pompas Fúnebres Samper SL has been processing an application for the construction of the funeral home in Orihuela Costa since 2018.

The building will purely be for funeral parlour activity, and as such, there will be no cremation or incineration.

At a cost of almost one million euros, the plot on which the structure is being built is located on the street corner of Calle Diamante and Calle Amatista, opposite the entrance to Leroy Merlin Builders merchants, in PAU-2 of Orihuela Costa, which is classified as urban land.

The funerary building will have four floors. On the ground floor there will be parking, an outdoor garden, reception, hall, administration, two meeting rooms, manager’s office, toilet, an embalming area, chapel of rest, two assembly rooms and public toilets. The first floor will house a hall, four rooms, changing rooms for staff and a further embalming area. The second floor will have a multipurpose room, toilets, warehouse, facilities room and terrace.

As for the company, Pompas Fúnebres Samper, is a family business based in Pilar de la Horadada whose activity has been carried out since 1950. In 1987, the Virgen del Pilar funeral home was opened in that municipality, the first in the southern area of the province.

The owner, Francesca Samper, is a very well known and respected businesswoman across the expatriate community, which she has supported since taking over the management of the company, almost 30 years ago.