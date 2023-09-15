Torrevieja´s councillors Rosario Martínez and Antonio Vidal, and the representative of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario de La Mata Brotherhood, Cayetano Gil, have presented the schedule of events in honour of the Virgen del Rosario de La Mata, which will take place from Saturday 23 September to Sunday 8 October.
The religious events begin on Sunday, September 24, with the Pilgrimage, which will depart from the parish of Our Lady of Rosario at 10:00 a.m. to the “José Eduardo Gil Rebollo” Recreational Area, where a campaign mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., sung by the choir of the Brotherhood of the Virgen del Rocío, and a subsequent popular giant paella. Tickets for the paella can be picked up at the Perelló Hardware Store and at the “Mari Carmen” Lottery Administration in La Mata. All people who collect their ticket will be entered into a gift draw that will take place on the same day of the pilgrimage. Once the draw is over, we will return to the parish of the Torrevieja district.
The Offering of Flowers will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30, starting at 6:30 p.m., at the end of the Holy Mass. On Sunday, October 8, at 7:15 p.m., the mass will take place in honour of the patron saint. The High Mass will be celebrated in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol with the subsequent procession through the streets of the district. At the end of the procession, a fireworks display will be launched.
The children’s and festive activities will begin on Saturday the 23rd, starting at 10:00 a.m., with the Children’s Chupinazo, the San Fermín running of the bulls and the Foam Festival in different streets of La Mata and in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol. On Saturday the 30th, at 11:00 a.m., the Children’s Grand Prix will take place, also in Plaza Encarnación Puchol.
On September 29, starting at 8:30 p.m., the traditional “Sobaquillo” Dinner will take place in Gaspar Perelló Square, which will be entertained by a disc-jockey. The paella contest will be held on Sunday, October 1, in Plaza Encarnación Puchol. In order to participate, all interested people must register by calling 680 251 271 and 678 503 443.
The Great Multicolour Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 7, with the following itinerary: Avenida de Soria, to Calle la Lecha, passing through Avenida de Alemania and Calle Mayor.
The popular festivals will take place on October 5, 6 and 7, in Plaza Encarnación Puchol starting at 9:00 p.m. On October 5, a comedy show “Con Risita Médica 2.0” will take place with: Kalderas, Antonio Ocaña, Eva y Qué and David Navarro. On Friday, October 6, starting at 6:00 p.m., there will be a parade with entertainment brass bands in different streets of La Mata, and at 9:00 p.m., the musical performance by “Número Uno” with Diego Martin. On October 7, at 9:00 p.m., the group “Eureka” will perform. At the end of all the performances there will be music and a disc jockey.
