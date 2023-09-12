



Los Montesinos Council has put out to tender the contract for the improvement, modernisation and provision of infrastructure and services in the Levante II Industrial Park, which includes the improvement of green areas and roads, as well as a photovoltaic installation for self-consumption and a first phase for the installation on land adjacent to the polygon of a public sports area. The contract has been put out to tender for 165,997.17 and has an execution period of three months once the contract is awarded.

The project contemplates, in a facility located in the green areas, the replacement of the current fibre cement roof, and the rehabilitation of the interior of the building through the construction of two toilets, one of them for people with reduced mobility, the installation of new windows, the interior paving with porcelain stoneware flooring, the lining with laminated plaster panels of one of its rooms, and the interior painting with plastic paint, and the exterior with pliolite paint.

In addition, the building will be provided with an electrical supply, through the execution of an electrical connection, and light points, switches and sockets will be installed inside the building.

The pavement sections of the industrial estate that are currently in concrete will be paved, by placing terrazzo tiles, to provide the area with pedestrian accessibility. Likewise, vertical informative signage will be placed, indicating an itinerary that directs drivers to the accesses with the CV-945 to facilitate movement through the interior streets of the estate. In addition, the vertical signage that is damaged will be replaced with new signs.

On calle Daya Nueva, traffic will be reorganised allowing two-way circulation by painting horizontal road markings and placing vertical signs.

Regarding the photovoltaic plant, photovoltaic modules with a power of 8.8 Kwp will be installed on the roof of the municipal building located on calle Algorfa. The purpose of the planned installation is to supply electricity to the industrial building where the photovoltaic panels would be placed and to supply the fleet of electric vehicles for maintenance. This building houses vehicles, machinery and auxiliary services for the maintenance and cleaning of streets, equipment and public green areas, one of the maintenance and cleaning areas being the industrial estate that is the subject of the subsidy request. In addition, it will serve to supply electricity to electric maintenance vehicles.

Finally, the action includes the execution of a cycle-pedestrian path for sports practice and as a leisure area. In the first phase, the conditioning of the land and the installation of calisthenics sports equipment will be carried out, as indicated on the plan.