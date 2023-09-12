



San Fulgencio Council has put out to tender a contract for the interior conditioning of the second floor of the San Isidro Socio-Cultural Multipurpose Centre and the installation of an elevator that reaches this part of the building. This plant, which is located in the north and south blocks, is not enabled, since the rooms do not have interior finishes or the necessary facilities for their use. Furthermore, the rooms in the south block do not have an accessible route that connects them with the outside space, since this sector does not have an elevator so it cannot be used by people with reduced mobility. The works have a budget of 478,852.21 euro.

The project includes the necessary works to enable the unused rooms of the building, located on the second floor, making the necessary partitions for the different municipal uses, covering the vertical walls, ceilings and floors and executing all the required installations (plumbing, sanitation, electricity, lighting, fire protection, telecommunications and special) necessary to put the different rooms into use.

In addition, special emphasis will be placed on improving the accessibility of the building, aimed at covering all deficiencies, in addition to those necessary to promote social inclusion, eliminating architectural barriers and adapting spaces for the use of people with reduced mobility and other functional dysfunction. The works also add the improvement in the safety of the building in terms of fire installation, adapting emergency exits, alarm signals, etc. Thus, existing systems will be updated to adapt them to current regulations.

The works have a completion period of three months once the contract is awarded in the coming weeks, since the deadline for companies to submit offers ended in February.