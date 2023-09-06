



For over 20 years, Harry Potter™ and the Wizarding World™ have captivated the imagination of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Now, parents who grew up immersed in the fantastical universe can share the magic with their own little ones, with Specsavers’ new Harry Potter inspired collection of stylish yet practical children’s frames.

Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the line is inspired by the boy wizard, arguably one of the most famous glasses wearers worldwide. The Harry Potter eyewear collection consists of six frames – two inspired by Harry Potter’s iconic round frames and four square to represent each of the Hogwarts houses. Suitable for kids aged 8–11 the range offers a style for everyone and a chance for children to capture the magic of Harry Potter every day. Made of lightweight acetate and metal with flexible hinges, they’re sturdy enough to endure whatever adventures the day may bring and are available as regular glasses or as sunglasses.

The collection is now available in all Specsavers Ópticas stores in Spain.

Product list:

32908596 – HARRY POTTER™ 01

Inspired by Harry Potter’s iconic round glasses, these frames are made from pale-gold metal with chocolate brown nose bridge gving the front a two-tone appearance. Flexible hinges and acetate plastic tips keep things comfy and durable. Finished with the Harry Potter™ logo on the temples and hidden lightning bolts all around the rims.

32908602 – HARRY POTTER™ 02

Nothing says “wizard” quite like these round-eye glasses. Made from thin silver metal with a black lining on the front and matching tips in acetate plastic. Complete with etched Harry Potter™ logo detail as well as the iconic lightning bolt on the temples and inside-left tip.

SKU 32908619 – HARRY POTTER™ 03 – GRYFFINDOR

Whether you’re studying math, music or magic, you’ll be all set with these square Hogwarts-inspired glasses. Gryffindor fans can show their allegiance to the infamous Hogwarts house with these stylish frames. Made from lightweight acetate with flexible hinges and Gryffindor house name, colours and motif detail on the sides.

There are also frames for Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw fans to enjoy.

32908626 – HARRY POTTER™ 03 – SLYTHERIN

32908626 – HARRY POTTER™ 03 – HUFFLEPUFF

32908626 – HARRY POTTER™ 03 – RAVENCLAW

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.’ biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD characters, names and related indicia are © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & TM WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)