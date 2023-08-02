The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the colonel in charge of the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil, Miguel Salom Clotet, signed the certificate of delivery of the donation of the Río Almanzora, a high-altitude patrol boat, to Torrevieja Council to be added as an exhibit in the Torrevieja floating museum.
The ship was built in 2003 in a monocoque of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, with dimensions of 30 metres in length, 5.90 metres in width, 3.40 metres in depth and 1.50 metres in draft.
The colonel in charge of the Alicante Command, José Hernández Mosquera, explained that they are especially excited that the patrol boat is located in Torrevieja due to the presence of the Guardia Civil in the town. Hernández pointed out that it is a good way to value the work that the ship has done, as well as a great visibility showcase of the work that the Guardia Civil does at sea every day. “It is a way for the citizen to recognise our work,” said the colonel.
At the moment, the ship is being sealed for maintenance and provided with all the pertinent documentation, with the expectation of having everything ready before the end of the year.