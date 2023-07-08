



Although we are getting used to summers with high temperatures, AEMET is now warning that we are likely to remember the summer of 2023 because of a series of even greater heat waves, more intense than that experienced last year.

In a video released on Friday they warn that we are facing figures that we may never see again. After a spring of high temperatures without rain, the month of June began with rain ‘aplenty’. The weather seemed to have gone crazy with the rainiest start to the summer of recent years.

They have now launched two heat alerts, the first in which figures will rise above 44º, which will hit us in the next few days, could make history, given the mass of warm air that is expected to arrive.

The abnormal circulation will see the heat remain stagnant, causing an even greater sensation of high temperatures. The figures will start to be abnormally high from today, plunging us into a hellish week.

The heat will be with us both during the day and at night. Tropical nights in which temperatures reach 25º can make it difficult to sleep. AEMET warns that from Tuesday a large part of the country will be above 35º.

However, the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida will be spared the even higher temperatures that are expected in Andalusia, which will be above 40º in a large part of the region.

They warn that paying attention to the most vulnerable, children and the elderly is essential, hydrating them correctly and avoiding going outside during the central hours of the day.