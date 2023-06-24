



On 7, 8 and 9 July a medieval market is set up in the village centre of La Nucía to commemorate that on the 9th of July 1705 the town charter was signed. This market has been held since 2005 and this year includes a medieval camp, fencing, bally dancing, medieval characters, troubadours, fire shows, workshops for children and craft demonstrations.

More than forty authentic artisans have reserved a space to sell what they have made with their own hands. The Plaza Mayor and the streets surrounding the Town Hall will be filled with stalls with a wide variety of authentic crafts: ceramics and pottery, glass, designer and costume jewelry, carved wood and marquetry, handmade soaps and perfumes, wooden toys, patchwork and much more.

Some artisans demonstrate their skills at the stall: you can watch the blacksmith working in his forge, or see how horn combs, pumpkin lamps, wooden sculptures or macramé jewelry are made, and two potters invite the public to make their own bowl. on the potter’s wheel.

In the gastronomic corner you will find food stalls: cheeses and sausages, nuts, jams and sweets, as well as a medieval tavern, a pulpería serving plates of octopus, and a jaima with Arab food. And while parents recover their strength there, children can participate in craft workshops, play board games or have a ride on the the mythological carousel.

A medieval military camp is set up again in the Plaza de San José that offers ample space for demonstrations of medieval combat, archery and fencing workshops. To complete the medieval atmosphere, troubadours, knights, a belly dancer, buffoons, beggars and other medieval characters will tour the streets and corners of the market and close the market every night with a great fire show.

This year Amata, the craft associaition that organizes the market, exists 25 years and to celebrate its anniversary a contest will be held for unique pieces made by the participants: more than half of the participating artisans will exhibit a special piece at their stand and the public can vote for the piece that they think is the most beautiful or the most original

The Market is set up in the oldest part of the village, around the Town Hall, and opens to the public on Friday the 7th, Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of July from 6 pm to midnight (or later…). There is ample parking (free) in the Auditorio de les Nits car park, 100 meters from the market and in a large open-air car park, just behind the old town. The complete market programme can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/lanucia.