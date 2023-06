Rojales celebrated their inaugural Christian and Moors 2023 Fiesta with a bang, as thousands of people took to the streets.

“We have made history! Thank you to all the people who have made it possible, the Central Board of Moors and Christians, staff of the Rojales City Council and above all to you, the public and festive people for being with us for another year giving your all.

“We start the countdown to the ‘Chupinazo’ 2024,” said a spokesperson from Rojales Town Hall.