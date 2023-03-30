



The Torremendo reservoir, officially La Pedrera, will see a total of 3,379,733.92 euro invested by the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla (MCT) for the project of the new Vistabella station in the La Pedrera water treatment plant, as well as 267,284.72 euro for the management, control and surveillance service, according to reported Francisca Baraza, president of the body, after the meeting of the Executive Committee that took place at its headquarters.

The president of the MCT has indicated that “the approval of this project was necessary since, at present, the Vistabella Distribution Centre can only receive resources treated in the Pedrera water treatment plant through provisional pumping carried out with submersible pumps and with limited capacity, since the existing pumps in the plant (already disused) do not have sufficient height to raise the water to the Distribution Centre as they are configured to serve other system infrastructures”.

The main objective of the project is the implementation of a new elevation in the La Pedrera site that allows the necessary flows to be transferred to the Vistabella Distribution Centre to increase the overall guarantee of the system and configure a reversible system with sufficient capacity in case of emergencies.

Likewise, Baraza has reported on the rest of the resolutions adopted at the meeting of the Executive Committee, “in which authorisations have been approved to contract works, services and supplies in the provinces of Murcia, Alicante and Albacete for a total budget of 6,868,195 euro”.

The approved works have been the photovoltaic implementation project for complementary supply of electricity in the Vega Baja Elevation, which will have a total budget of 1,344,423.12 euro.