



Although the extensive remodelling of the main port area in Torrevieja is continuing, a much smaller development started this week, which will also have an impact on the area, that of the car parking area of the Real Club Nautico.

This week, the expansion works of the interior esplanade of the parking lot began, and will continue for about a month. During this time, the use of the car park for members inside the club is restricted for safety reasons.

The outdoor parking spaces have been provisionally enabled for twice as many vehicles whilst the works last.

This extension is part of the action plan approved in January, in which a budget of 130,000 euro was allocated, which includes the transfer of the crane that was in this space belonging to the Fishermen’s Association to a new specific place near the Lonja.

With this new esplanade, once completed, the interior car park is expanded with an area of ​​​​1,100 m2 that will be used for vehicle parking. This expansion compensates for the loss of parking spaces that will occur on the Club’s exterior esplanade, as a result of the archaeological work that will be undertaken as soon as the fillings are finished.

Two docking ramps for dinghy sailing will also be installed on the outer edge for the use of the regatta teams and the navigation channel in front of Las Tabarqueras, giving much more comfort and manoeuvrability to the sailing teams of both light and rowing boats.