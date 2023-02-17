



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 534 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by provinces are 83 in Castellón (196,116 in total), 176 in Alicante (535,944 in total) and 275 in Valencia (853,695 in total).

Of these, 325 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 66 from Castellón, 110 from Alicante and 149 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 163 people admitted for COVID, 13 of them in the ICU: 19 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 57 in the province of Alicante, 3 of them in the ICU, and 87 in the province of Valencia, 10 in the ICU.

11 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 7 women, between 77 and 95 years old, and 4 men between 63 and 94 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,403: 1,254 in the province of Castellón, 3,949 in Alicante and 5,200 in Valencia.