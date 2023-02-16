



The Civil Guard has arrested a felon who they accuse of committing 23 crimes of robbery inside homes in Rojales, Formentera del Segura and Benijófar, most of them while the residents were inside and asleep.

The individual arrested, was a 32-year-old Spanish man who was found to have more than fifty previous offences.

The investigations began in January, when the Civil Guard detected an increase in the number of robberies in homes within the Vega Baja, in all cases a very similar modus operandi.

Most of the robberies took place just before dawn, comprising of small items such as technological material, money and clothing, for later sale on the black market.

On February 11, the police surveillance finally paid off and the suspect was arrested while committing a robbery inside a house in Almoradí .” At the time of the arrest, he was found to be carrying 1200 euros on his person.

Following his detention, he was brought before Orihuela Investigating Court No. 2 accused of committing 23 crimes of robbery inside homes. The judge remanded him in prison.