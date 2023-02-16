



Ryanair will expand the number of routes from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport to a total of 80 this summer, 10 of which will be brand new destinations.

The company’s spokesperson in Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, stated that this will also involve increasing the number of aircraft based at Alicante-Elche Airport, which will go from eleven to thirteen, with an investment of around 200 million euro and the creation of 390 new direct jobs, and up to 5,100 indirect jobs, according to Ryanair.

The new destinations that Ryanair incorporates from Alicante are Belfast (United Kingdom), Fez (Morocco), Frankfurt Hahn and Paderborn (Germany), Lodz and Warsaw (Poland), Klagenfurt (Austria), Rome Fiumicino and Turin (Italy) and Santander (Spain).

The eighty routes represent “Ryanair’s largest schedule in its history in Alicante”, a city where it has been operating for 16 years, and will make it possible to offer 6.3 million seats per year (4.7 million of them in the summer campaign: from 1 from April to September 30).

In addition to the new routes, Cabrera has highlighted that the frequencies of 30 of the existing destinations will increase by an average of 19%, including Bordeaux, London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, Porto and Bologna.

Four of the 13 aircraft based in Alicante during the summer will be new Boeing “Gamechangers” units, which are more environmentally sustainable by emitting 16% less carbon dioxide (CO2), carrying 4% more passengers and having 20% less acoustic impact, Cabrera reported.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport closed the month of January 2023 with 795,148 passengers, which means exceeding by 1.3% the data for the same month of 2019, the pre-pandemic year, and registering the best January in its history, with a traffic increase of 68.1% compared to the same month last year.