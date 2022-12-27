



Residents of the Elche district of Arenales del Sol alerted the police earlier this month of two people trying to lift the security grills at a local restaurant which was closed at the time, as reported by the town hall this week in a statement.

After receiving the alert, a Local Police patrol went to the place and found one of them in the restaurant, while the other suspect had left the place. The police verified that the man matched the description provided by the neighbours and that he was with “obvious symptoms of drunkenness.”

When the agents arrived, the person involved “adopted an uncooperative attitude, repeatedly refusing to be identified.” In addition, his level of aggressiveness “was growing until he insulted and ended up pouncing on the agents, throwing several punches.” Finally, the officers managed to restrain him, arrest him and transfer him to the police station.

The detainee continued to be violent and continued to refuse to identify himself, for which reason it was necessary to contact his mother to report what had happened and obtain his information.