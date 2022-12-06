



The Santa Cecilia concert at the Ntra. Sra. del Pilar Parish Church, and recreational-musical activities and musical performances by the students of the UMH School.

The Union Musical Horadada added two new musicians to the group.

Following the new additions a parade from the headquarters to the Church with the image of Santa Cecilia, patron Saint of musicians took place.

A prayer was said by the parish priest, José Antonio García, in addition to performing a piece of music and giving the blessing of five new instruments by the musicians. The acts culminated with a fellowship meal.