



Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers AACC Cancer charity annual 5k Santa Walk started and finished at Zenia Boulevard shopping centre on Sunday.

As always it was a very festive atmosphere. Big thanks to Simon Morton from Sunshine Radio and Spangles for entertaining us with Christmas songs. A really big Thank you to the Policia Local for making sure we were all safe on the roads as we walked along some dancing to the Christmas tunes being played as we walked along.

A big thanks to the management of Zenia Boulevard for their support to us and the AACC, to all those that registered to do the walk. We had well over a 100 walking.

We will announce the total raised as soon as all the donations have been counted, every cent of this will be donated to the cancer charity AACC. Thank you everyone for your kind support.💖

Once again the people of the Orihuela Costa were very generous by donating items of food, toiletries and bedding which we passed on to Reach Out, the local charity for the homeless and people less fortunate than us.

Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers would like to wish all your staff and readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, healthy 2023