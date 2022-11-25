



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 2,054 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. Last week, the figure had increased by 2.013. The new cases by province are 274 in Castellón (193,655 in total), 460 in Alicante, it was 419 additional cases last week (531,299 in total) and 1,320 in Valencia (844,647 in total).

Of these, 1,096 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 170 from Castellón, 280 from Alicante and 646 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 276 people admitted for COVID, the same figure as a week ago 15 of them in the ICU: 33 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the ICU; 82 in the province of Alicante, which has increased by 10 people, 6 of them in the ICU, an increase of 1, and 161 in the province of Valencia, 7 in the ICU.

15 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 15 days except one in October. Last week, there were 12 deaths reported. These are 7 women between the ages of 64 and 92, and 8 men between 59 and 94. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,170: 1,212 in the province of Castellón, 3,876 in Alicante and 5,082 in that of Valencia.