



The Chamber of Commerce in Orihuela, Cámara, has announced plans to open an office on the Orihuela Costa in 2023.

The announcement was made by the president of Cámara Orihuela, Mario Martínez, during their annual evening gala dedicated to the recognition of the companies and commerce of the municipality in which each year the work of different firms of the municipality in fields such as innovation, internationalisation and sustainability is highlighted.

Martínez said that the institution is working on opening a chamber headquarters in Orihuela Costa in 2023, which will provide a service to the self-employed, SMEs and entrepreneurs in the area and in which, in addition, training activities and support for digitisation and export are carried out.

“We want this headquarters to be a meeting place where we can help improve the health of our companies, becoming a key point for commerce in this strip of our municipality,” he said.

For her part, the mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, indicated that “it is important to always recognise the work and labour of those who make up the commercial and business fabric of the municipality.”