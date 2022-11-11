



THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE BRAVE HAS ARRIVED. Mental Health is everyone’s business. They are the slogans that accompany the I Conference on Mental Health in Pilar de la Horadada, a charity event that will feature great people and great professionals to share their knowledge.

The event will take place on December 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the Municipal Tent of Parque Raimundo Benedicto (Fairground).

The advance sale of tickets is €5 and the sale at the box office on the day of the event is €7.

The registration fee will go entirely to the ADIEM Foundation: www.adiem.org

Sign up by scanning the QR code in the image with your mobile or at the following link: https://www.laoportunidaddeservaliente.adiem.org/