



The municipal government board in Elche has given the green light for a new campsite in the La Marina area of Parque Natural de las Salinas de Santa Pola, granting the building permit for the first phase of construction of this large space that will be located at the intersection of Calle Francia and Camino del Molar.

The future campsite will have 193 camping pitches in addition to 25 bungalows, restaurants and cafeterias, general services, as well as sports spaces for customers. According to the government spokesperson, Héctor Díez, this project will be a socio-economic boost for the district and the tourism sector in Elche.

Authorisation has been granted to the Area Recreational Wetlands of the South of Alicante SL, a company owned by the owners of La Marina Resort and by Arsenio Gallego, owner of the Galicia hostel, who began promoting this project in the eighties.