



Los Montesinos staged the first Torneo de Fútbol Bandas de Música de la Comarca de la Vega Baja on November 5 at the Municipal Stadium – winning the trophy!

“I have to thank so many people for helping to organise the event.

The Department of Sports, councillor Ana Belén Juarez Pastor and the City Council, issued a statement thanking the many people that have come together to organise the event.

It’s great seeing so many people who are willing to collaborate in all things local,” said Los Montesinos musical director José Francisco Parades Pèrez.

“It is a wonderful for the Montesinos Musical Group to be involved and at the same time for our people.

“Since we were founded, we have had, and continue to have, that unconditional support from all our friends and more and more partners,” he said.

Los Montesinos, Dolores, San Miguel de Salinas, Cox, Los Saleros, Rafal, Redovan, Bigastro, San Bartolomé, San Fulgencio, Benejuzar, Rojales, and Guardamar del Segura all took part in the inaugural event.

“Thirteen musical groups from the region participated in this day of co-existence – all for music and sport,” said Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.