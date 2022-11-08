



Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, you’ll have probably noticed that bingo is back with a vengeance. At the end of the 2000s, it looked as though the game was about to fade away. But it came back stronger, revamped, and modernized. Now, more people are playing than ever.

This has been thanks to the rise of online bingo sites, at which developers have managed to create contemporary bingo games that still offer a taste of what made the game so popular in its glory days. There are loads of ways to get into bingo now, from free rooms to related offerings.

Play Free Bingo Games

Online bingo sites make it easy for players to get into the game these days. For instance, there’s free bingo at Paddy Power, which runs for six hours every day. Players can get involved at no charge but still enjoy all the elements that make bingo such a well-loved game. You can still get access to some bingo tickets with numbers on and see if your numbers get called out. You can even join the chat rooms and talk to other players online.

Opting for free bingo first can be a good way to see if the game suits your fancy. After using that as a starting point, there’s then the option to take part in cheap bingo games such as happy hour options. Luckily, online bingo sites have a wide range of ticket prices available, so everyone’s needs are met.

Try Out Some Slingo Options

The rise of the online bingo industry has brought about some great gateway games to get players into bingo. Slingo is the most popular new genre that’s emerged, and it has boomed among people who normally go in search of slot games.

Slingo is a combination of bingo and slots, and it’s a game that first emerged on the Nintendo DS in the late 2000s. Back then, it remained a niche offering that wasn’t well-known. But now, thanks to the online bingo boom, it is bigger than ever. There are countless games to choose from, with loads of different themes as well. They can act as an introduction to bingo before you move on to dedicated bingo rooms.

Discover Some Local Games

Aside from playing bingo online, you could go out in search of bingo games in the real world. Thanks to the success of internet bingo, there has been an increase in bingo-themed nights in offline social settings.

For example, in Spain, establishment owners are aware that there are loads of expats from the UK. Therefore, they try to offer games that will appeal to them, so there are often bingo nights going on. Keep an eye on social media for upcoming bingo events in your area.

In the old days, bingo wasn’t accessible to many. You had to live near a bingo hall to be able to go there. Now, anyone with an internet connection can get involved. There are plenty of different ways to get started, meaning that it’s easy to develop a passion for this famous and much-loved pastime now.

Image Source: Pixabay