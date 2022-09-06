



Retired civil guard, Pedro Lucas Segarra, who worked in the traffic department in Torrevieja, and the guard Cervantes, who is active in traffic in Cartagena, landed a 35kilos of hashish while on a fishing trip.

After departing Torrevieja and heading towards ​​San Pedro del Pinatar they saw something floating in the sea, suspecting a possible drugs drop.

As they approached it, they saw that it was a bundle of hashish and immediately contacted the central office in Alicante exceeding 35 kilos which was taken to the port authorities. Thereafter the Civil Guard patrol took charge of the drugs.

Photo: Torrevieja Security Emergencies.