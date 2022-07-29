



The president of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, Mario Martínez, has been re-elected as third vice-president to the executive of the Valencian Community Chamber.

The appointment was confirmed at the Chamber’s Plenary that took place on Thursday morning in Valencia. The event was attended by the Minister of Sustainable Economy, Commerce and Labor, Rafa Climent, and the General Director of Commerce, Crafts and Consumption, Rosana Seguí.

Other appointments to the Executive Committee saw the re-election of the president of the Valencia Chamber, José Vicente Morata, Dolores Guillamón, from the Castellón Chamber of Commerce as treasurer, Carlos Baño (Alicante Chamber) as first vice president, while Pablo de Gracia (Alcoy Chamber of Commerce) was elected as the second vice president.