



Although the parties are in full swing as Guardamar celebrate the summer season, the Local Police want to remind everyone that drinking alcohol on public roads is prohibited.

Although the message on their social media is aimed mostly at younger people in the town, trying to encourage them not to hold the infamous “botellón” gatherings, the message also applies to everyone.

The police point out that if you are caught consuming alcohol on the street, you risk a financial penalty of 200 euro.

Both the Local Police and Guardia Civil are carrying out routine patrols and checkpoints in the town, during which one of the intentions is to clamp down on this sort of behaviour.

Many other towns across the country also operate similar bans, so it is worth checking the rules with the local authorities.