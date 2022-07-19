



The UK unprecedented July heatwave saw temperatures 38 degrees plus – with the Meteorological Office issuing a ‘danger to life’ red extreme heat warning – and a National Emergency declared.

“Schools closing, events cancelled, people told not to travel? – it’s absolutely crazy,” said Steve Rodrigues from Lancashire.

“No one moans, as this regularly happens when you go to Spain on holiday – if your plane hasn’t been cancelled – only in Britain!,” he quipped.

Kath Diane O’Callaghan reasoned: “In Spain they have air conditioning, because it’s normal, but Spain and the rest of Europe is on fire because of the highest temperatures on record.”

Wildfires raged through Spain on July 16 with many families forced to leave their homes as blistering summer temperatures hit Europe.

In Spain, firefighters were battling a series of blazes on after days of unusually high temperatures that reached up to 45.7 C (114 F).

The heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

More than 3,000 people were evacuated from homes due to a large wildfire near Mijas, a town in the province of Malaga that is popular with northern European tourists, the region’s emergency services said.

Thick black plumes of smoke rose into the air near Casas de Miravete in the Extremadura region as helicopters dumped water on flames that have scorched 3,000 hectares, forced the evacuation of two villages and threatened to reach the Monfrague national park.

An Amber warning for extreme heat in the UK has been in force and many schools in Lancashire planned special measures to protect pupils.

This comes on the back of many Lancashire folk having to put Central heating and fires on to keep warm!

Stephen Proctor who lives in Loja, Andalusia in the Córdoba-Granada-Seville triangle, dubbed ‘the frying pan’, said: “It has been like this since May.

“It was only a matter of time before our hot air was going to spill over to the UK.”

Lancastrian, Stephen added: “Be sensible, take precautions and enjoy the next couple of days. Drink plenty of fluids and wear a hat.

“Do that and you will be fine. If you want a beer, have a few beers in the evening and enjoy yourselves.”

Robyn Gourlay said: “Are we all in danger of spontaneous combustion?

“People complain when it’s cold, wet, or hot – get a grip for God’s sake!”.

In Spain almost 400 people have died in the heatwave that hit the country, as reported in The Leader.

British authorities issued their first ever ‘red’ warning for extreme heat w/c July 18, declaring a national emergency.

Forecasters predicted temperatures will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.

Heading into the heatwave the highest recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), recorded in Cambridge on July 25, 2019.